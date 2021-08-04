Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.46. 36,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

