Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. 601,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,647,974. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $218.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

