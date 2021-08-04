Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.53. The company had a trading volume of 37,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,375. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

