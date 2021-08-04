Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.7% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $884.26. 13,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,305. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $876.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

