Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.82. The company had a trading volume of 94,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,955. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

