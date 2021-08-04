Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $19.60 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. 71,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,611. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

