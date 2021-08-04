Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $27.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,606,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,456,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.31. 17,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,836. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.88.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.