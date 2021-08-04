Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.95. 19,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,773. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

