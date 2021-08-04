Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 100.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,460 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,483,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,528,000 after acquiring an additional 81,775 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,097,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,401,000 after acquiring an additional 42,833 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 598,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,640,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 272,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 160,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM remained flat at $$49.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,993. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

