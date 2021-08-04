Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,801. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $146.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.