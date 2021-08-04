Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

