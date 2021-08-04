Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,885 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.08. 130,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.