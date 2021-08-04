Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,807 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000.

Shares of VYMI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.00. 1,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,956. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $71.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

