Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 27,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

