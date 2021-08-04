Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,802 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 503,477 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.99. 1,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,554. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

