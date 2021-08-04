Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,824 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.1% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 66,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.50. 17,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

