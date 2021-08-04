Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.7% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.5% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.7% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $213,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,340 shares of company stock worth $26,488,114 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.26. 27,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $544.36. The firm has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

