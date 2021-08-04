Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.7% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.47. 53,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,957. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $321.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

