Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,580,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,866. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

