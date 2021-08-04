TCW Group Inc. Acquires 14,594 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,594 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises approximately 1.6% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of IHS Markit worth $182,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,300 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

INFO stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.49. 179,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,731. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $119.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

