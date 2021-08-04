TCW Group Inc. Acquires 706,742 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706,742 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Baker Hughes worth $70,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,133,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,516,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,817,000 after buying an additional 125,525 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. 280,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.33 and a beta of 1.75. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,757,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,751,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.