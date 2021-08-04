TCW Group Inc. Buys 15,383 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of salesforce.com worth $279,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,281 shares of company stock valued at $116,188,063 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $243.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,067. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.72. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $191.72 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

