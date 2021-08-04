TCW Group Inc. Buys 32,122 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $35,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,611 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,463,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.51. 71,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.03. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

