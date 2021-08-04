TCW Group Inc. Buys 6,542 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Darden Restaurants worth $43,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $150.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

