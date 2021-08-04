TCW Group Inc. Buys 7,703 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Conagra Brands worth $39,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 52.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,223 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $737,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,851,866 shares of company stock valued at $107,098,837 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

CAG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 103,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

