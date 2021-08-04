TCW Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,805 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.6% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Visa worth $297,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,598,066 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.95. The stock had a trading volume of 281,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,154. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

