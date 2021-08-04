TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 388,516 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $63,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $146,627,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $87,589,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,765,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $91,067,000 after buying an additional 2,391,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 458,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,659,292. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.