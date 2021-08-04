TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,776,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,130 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Charles Schwab worth $129,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.02. 208,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,972,031. The stock has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.47.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 16,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $1,160,498.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,790 shares of company stock valued at $40,883,366. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

