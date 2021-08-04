TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,780 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises approximately 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of TransUnion worth $154,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $114,134,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 372,472 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.73. 6,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,285. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $121.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,699 shares of company stock worth $3,386,816. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

