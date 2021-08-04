TCW Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,557 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Lennar worth $96,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $283,296,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 311.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after buying an additional 349,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $33,978,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.40. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

