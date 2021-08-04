TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,165 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 3.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of PayPal worth $400,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,561,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.20. The stock had a trading volume of 374,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $323.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

