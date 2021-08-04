TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,386 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $45,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 733,740 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $715,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 64.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $9.04 on Wednesday, reaching $292.01. 70,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,662. The company has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $118.08 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

