TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,714 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Target worth $62,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $261.76. The stock had a trading volume of 113,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.93. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

