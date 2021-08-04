TCW Group Inc. Has $148.86 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of IQVIA worth $148,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.02. 17,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,447. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.