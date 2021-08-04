TCW Group Inc. Has $36.20 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,022 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39,229 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $36,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.48. 65,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $328.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.