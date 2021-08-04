TCW Group Inc. Has $56.98 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $56,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 853,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,205,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $199.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

