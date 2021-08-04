TCW Group Inc. Has $73.80 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,393 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $73,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 43.3% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 238,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,629. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

