TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $141,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $516.53. 105,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,842. The stock has a market cap of $228.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $514.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

