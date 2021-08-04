TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Zoetis worth $178,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.77. 71,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.81. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $205.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

