TCW Group Inc. Purchases 268,298 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 268,298 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $109,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,098,570. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $265.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

