TCW Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,006 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Discovery worth $40,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISCA. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

