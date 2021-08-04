TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,802 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Waste Connections worth $111,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $554,073,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4,397.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 306,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.54 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

WCN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $127.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.75.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

