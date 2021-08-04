TCW Group Inc. Sells 10,223 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,908 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Adobe worth $439,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $625.44. 58,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $631.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

