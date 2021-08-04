TCW Group Inc. Sells 11,346 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $216,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 495,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,882,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $368.35. 128,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,560. The firm has a market cap of $365.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.