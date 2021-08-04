TCW Group Inc. Sells 11,926 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $60,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.91. 136,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,696. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

