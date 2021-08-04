TCW Group Inc. Sells 12,521 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,521 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $66,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.39 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

