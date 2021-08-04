TCW Group Inc. Sells 13,065 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Ameriprise Financial worth $51,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,604,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,391. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.