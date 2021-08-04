TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,838 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Roku worth $36,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,469 shares of company stock valued at $152,062,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $418.55. The company had a trading volume of 104,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,663. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. reduced their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

