TCW Group Inc. Sells 26,586 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,586 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 1.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Equinix worth $162,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $825.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $805.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 216.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $874.16.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

