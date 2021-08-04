TCW Group Inc. Sells 40,463 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,463 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $72,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.34 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

